WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


89°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds SSE 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear91°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
67°

KU Hospital being sued for allegedly neglecting sexual harassment complaints

by on September 14, 2017 at 5:09 PM (24 mins ago)

The University of Kansas Hospital Authority is facing a lawsuit from a former cafeteria worker who says the hospital’s human resources department neglected to stop sexual harassment by a co-worker.

The Kansas City Star reports that the sexual harassment lawsuit was filed in federal court Tuesday. The suit alleges Demi Trimble began working as a hospital cook in May 2016 when another cook began sexually harassing her that same month.

Trimble alleges she told human resources about the harassment, but the issues were never addressed and the harassment continued. She resigned a month after starting.

The complaint is one of three employment-related lawsuits pending against the hospital in the wake of a high-profile whistleblower lawsuit by another employee that’s since been dropped.

The hospital denies the allegations in Trimble’s lawsuit.
___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.