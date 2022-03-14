KU Joins EPA Program

The University of Kansas has joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership in an effort to increase the development and use of green power.
Using Evergy’s “Renewables Direct” program, KU’s energy needs are largely offset by wind energy.
KU supported the generation of more than 107 million kilowatt-hours of green power in 2021 alone, which offset 85% of the university’s 2021 electricity use.
According to the EPA, KU’s green power offsets are equivalent to the electricity used by more than 10,000 average American homes annually.
The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that is meant to increase renewable power use among U.S. organizations to reduce both air pollution and other harmful byproducts of electricity use.