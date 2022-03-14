      Weather Alert

KU Joins EPA Program

Mar 14, 2022 @ 6:47am

The University of Kansas has joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership in an effort to increase the development and use of green power.

Using Evergy’s “Renewables Direct” program, KU’s energy needs are largely offset by wind energy.

KU supported the generation of more than 107 million kilowatt-hours of green power in 2021 alone, which offset 85% of the university’s 2021 electricity use.

According to the EPA, KU’s green power offsets are equivalent to the electricity used by more than 10,000 average American homes annually.

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that is meant to increase renewable power use among U.S. organizations to reduce both air pollution and other harmful byproducts of electricity use.

You May Also Like
Topeka Man Sentenced For Murder
Middle School Teacher Sues District
Ex Kansas AG Named As Defense Attorney For Accused High School Shooter
Washburn Loses Administrator To Midwestern State
USDA Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Backyard Flock in Kansas
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On