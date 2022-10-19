KU, K-State players speak at Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff

KU and K-State players made the trek to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday for this year’s Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff.

With the start of the regular season just 19 days away, all the players discussed their offseason, their expectations for the upcoming year and more.

Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar and Dajuan Harris composed the Kansas contingent this year, all three of whom are expected to be veteran leaders for this season’s Jayhawks. Wilson and Harris both return from last season’s national championship team, while McCullar has three years of Big 12 experience despite debuting at KU this season following his transfer from Texas Tech. Kansas will open it’s regular season on Nov. 7 against Omaha.

Click below to hear from the Jayhawks at this year’s Big 12 Tipoff:

Jalen Wilson

Kevin McCullar

Kansas State brought two newcomers on Wednesday along with one returning veteran. Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin both transferred into the program this offseason, while Markquis Nowell is one of just two returning scholarship players (along with Ismael Massoud) for this year’s Wildcats. The Wildcats will have 11 new players on this year’s roster along with their new head coach, Jerome Tang. K-State’s season opener on Nov. 7 will be against UTRGV.

Click below to hear from the Wildcats at this year’s Big 12 Tipoff:

Markquis Nowell

Keyontae Johnson