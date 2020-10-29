KU Keeping COVID-19 Spread In Check
The leader of the University of Kansas credits collaboration between school administrators and local health authorities, in addition to a comprehensive return-to-school plan, for the campus’ low COVID-19 positivity rate.
The Reflector reports that KU required testing for students and faculty at the beginning of the semester before shifting to random testing of the campus population.
Administrators also implemented a campus-wide mask mandate, something KU chancellor Doug Girod said has been essential in bringing the campus testing positivity rate down.
Girod said in addition to successfully administering their safety plan, assistance from the University of Kansas Health System and Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health has created a safe campus environment.
KU reports positive tests among both those with and without symptoms are decreasing.
They have only recorded 21 positive tests over the last two weeks among campus testing activity, translating to roughly a 1.2% positivity rate.
That rate is well below the statewide positive test figure of 8.6% this month.
It is also lower than Douglas County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate of 4.5%.