KU Lands Another Top Recruit in Grimes

Five-star guard Quentin Grimes has signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Grimes (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 11 by Rivals.com, No. 13 by ESPN100 and No. 16 by 247Sports.

Grimes averaged 28.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game his junior year at College Park High School in 2016-17. His sophomore year he averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

“We feel Quentin Grimes is as good as guard as there is in high school basketball,” Self said. “He’s got great size. He’s got point guard vision. He can really handle the ball. He reminds me of a guy that I coached at Illinois, Deron Williams, but probably a better scorer than Deron at this stage.”

Grimes played his AAU basketball for Basketball University in Houston for coach Rhossi Carron.

“We think Quentin will be an impact guy for us and be one of the premier guards in the country early in his career,” Self said. “Jerrance (Howard) was the point man with him and we’ve seen him play a lot, not only through his AAU program but also with his high school team. He’s one of the more complete players that we will have recruited in our time here. I anticipate the transition from high school to college pretty seamless for him.”

Grimes becomes the fourth signee for Kansas in the 2018 early signing period. He joins forward Silvio De Sousa, guard Devon Dotson and forward/center David McCormack.

“We are very excited about this class,” Self said. “The four we’ve signed are high IQ basketball guys that understand how to play with other good players.”

2017-18 Kansas Men’s Basketball Signees

Silvio De Sousa – F, 6-9, 245, Luanda, Angola (IMG Academy [Fla.])

Devon Dotson – G, 6-2, 175, Charlotte, N.C. (Providence Day School)

Quentin Grimes – G, 6-5, 195, The Woodlands, Texas (College Park High School)

David McCormack – F/C, 6-10, 285, Norfolk, Va. (Oak Hill Academy)