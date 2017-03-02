KU Law Professor Says Court Is Giving Legislature One Last Chance To Fix School Funding Adequacy

A Kansas University Law Professor says that the Kansas Supreme Court appears to be giving the Kansas Legislature one last chance to fix school funding adequacy.

“The court found the current school funding provision to be unconstitutional under the Kansas Constitution,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy. “It stayed the enforcement of an order until the end of June.”

The current law that gives schools in Kansas block grant funding is due to expire, anyway.

“The legislature itself had said that the current funding mechanism was the substance of a two year stopgap while it retooled the entire system,” said Mulligan. “The court took that into account and said, well, let’s see what you folks are going to do.”

The court did not tell the Legislature how much money it had to spend. It stayed consistent with its previous decision to look at outcomes based on the Rose factors, which are outcomes of education outlined in a Kentucky school finance case.

“Instead of looking exclusively or predominately at money in, the Kansas Supreme Court looks much more prominently to factors out,” said Mulligan. “These are a set of seven factors which in short are, can a student read, do mathematics, have a basic knowledge of civics, such that they can compete in a marketplace for quality jobs. That’s the outcome test.”

In 2012, 12.4 percent of students were reading below grade level, and in 2016, 23.3 percent of students were reading below grade level. In 2012 14.1 percent of students were below grade level in math and in 2016, 26.3 percent of students were below grade level in math.