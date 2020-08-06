KU Mandating COVID-19 Tests for Students, Faculty, Staff
In an effort to minimize exposures to the COVID-19 virus, the University of Kansas is going to test everyone on campus.
In an open letter to the KU community, Chancellor Doug Girod said that the university will use a simple, non-invasive, saliva-based test for students, faculty, and staff on re-entry to campus.
This testing will be mandatory for all students, faculty, and staff on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses.
The tests will be provided at no charge in partnership with Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa.
The university will begin providing tests for students in KU Student Housing as part of the move-in process that is just starting up.
Positive faculty and staff results will be shared with KU Human Resources, and students’ positive results will be shared with KU Student Affairs and KU Student Housing, if applicable, along with the individual’s local health department.
Watkins Health Services will also receive notification of positive results, and those who test positive will be contacted by a health official.
The letter can be found here.