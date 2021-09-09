KU Med Center Gets Federal Grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $270,000 to the University of Kansas Medical Center to provide students with learning experiences that would grow their interest and knowledge about the health sciences, and in turn, build the health care workforce.
Under the project, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, KUMC will establish a program that builds on their existing project to create a community among five Kansas health systems, five Kansas universities, and five Kansas school districts.
The project leaders will empower 25 teachers to deliver educational content and provide experiences in the health care industry for an estimated 1,400 students in the state of Kansas.
The areas will include Hays, Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, and Kansas City.
The project is intended to maintain and increase the number of underrepresented and minority students pursuing careers in health sciences.