KU Med to make offer on St. Francis

With time running out for Topeka’s St. Francis Health Center, two potential buyers have come to the table this week.

The non-profit healthcare provider that has served the Topeka community for more than 100 years faces closure if an assumed May 1 deadline to find a new operating entity is not met.

St. Francis is currently owned by Denver-based non-profit SCL Health.

An April 18 announcement from CEO Mike Sublowski confirmed months of speculation that SCL would sever ties with the hospital with or without a new operator.

On the eve of that announcement, an anonymous source told WIBW News Now that several offers had been made to take over St. Francis, but none came to fruition. One of the names mentioned was the University of Kansas Health System.

Public Relations Director Dennis McCulloch denied those claims in an email sent to WIBW News Now on April 19.

“The University of Kansas Health Center has no plan to acquire any other hospital,” wrote McCulloch. “We have a strong relationship with Stormont Vail in Topeka.”

A week later, KU Med officials seem to have changed their minds.

In a letter released Thursday by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s office, President and CEO Bob Page stated KU Med is preparing a proposal to take over St. Francis.

The deal would be based on a partnership between KU Med and Ardent Health Services.

“Based on an initial review of the facilities operations and needs, and an assessment of our own strengths and capabilities, we are confident this model will provide the best solution for the community, employees, physicians and patients,” wrote Page. “We will be in a position to meet the timeline outlined by SCL Health.”

The letter was dated April 27 and addressed to Sublowski.

Earlier this week, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback announced that California-based Prime Healthcare had made an offer on the endangered hospital.

“They’ve put in a written proposal to move forward,” said Brownback. “They’ve already purchased three hospitals from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. Providence, Leavenworth and another one in Kansas City, Missouri and have turned them, made a profit and have not eliminated any lines of service.”

Prime Healthcare General Counsel Troy Schell says the for-profit health care provider believes that “a closed hospital is a missed opportunity to allow a cherished asset to thrive and to be an integral part of the community.”

“It is imperative that St. Francis Medical Center remain open for its patients, employees, physicians and its mission to improve the health and welfare of others,” said Schell. “With sound management focusing on quality patient care, St. Francis can be a flagship hospital for Prime Healthcare and a cornerstone in the Topeka community.”

Brownback says talks are ongoing with “three or four entities.”

Topeka’s Stormont-Vail Health stated on April 18 they were working with SCL Health on transition plans for St. Francis.

According to Sublowski, SCL officials are expected to be back in Topeka on or after May 1.

Nick Gosnell contributed to this article