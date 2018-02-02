KU Medical Center accused of abusing animals

An animal rights organization is calling for withholding of federal funds and the firing of a research administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Group, alleging abuse of research animals.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Stop Animal Exploitation Now says the abuse at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, included a mouse being set on fire. Medical Center spokeswoman Natalie Lutz says the center is committed to ethical and responsible academic research involving animals and maintains a stringent oversight process.

The animal rights group says that from May 2015 to March 2017, dozens of animals died at the center. The group alleges that abuse involved rabbits, rats, mice and a gerbil.