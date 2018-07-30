WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


76°F
Clear
Feels Like 76°
Winds NE 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear84°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear93°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
70°

KU Medical Center faces obstacles after departure of director and size reduction

by on July 30, 2018 at 11:21 AM (2 hours ago)

The University of Kansas Medical Center’s adult stem cell research lab is facing major obstacles after the departure of its director and size reductions.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center’s former director Buddhadeb Dawn left this summer.  Dawn took his research and federal grants to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.  He says reducing the lab’s space from 8,200 square feet to about 3,680 square feet slowed down research.

KU Medical Center Spokeswoman Kay Hawes says the reduction was to make room for the university’s incoming chair of internal medicine.   University officials say they’re still committed to the lab, which is currently being run by Vice Chancellor for Research Richard Barohn.

Hawes says a new director for the center may be announced next week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.