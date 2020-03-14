KU Medical Center to pay settlement for age discrimination
The University of Kansas will pay $144,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the school’s medical center of telling directors in one department to focus on hiring younger employees.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of a manager who lost his job after reporting his boss at the University of Kansas Medical Center advised managers to recruit and hire younger people over older applicants.
The three-year consent decree announced Friday requires the medical center and the University of Kansas to pay lost wages and damages to the employee and to take steps to prevent discrimination or retaliation against management employees in the future.