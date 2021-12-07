      Weather Alert

KU Museum Gets Federal Funds

Dec 7, 2021 @ 6:37am
The Spencer Museum of Art at KU has received a federal grant that will spread art instruction across the state.

The Spencer Museum of Art has been awarded a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a five-year project collaborating with K-12 educators across Kansas to integrate art and art therapy into their classroom teaching.

This is the largest federal grant the University of Kansas has ever received for arts education.

The grant will expand the Spencer Museum’s “Partners in Education Across Kansas” – or PEAK – program, which facilitates communities of practice between K-12 educators and museum professionals.

Educators learn new skills in year one, apply those skills in their teaching in year two, and share those skills by training others in their community in year three.

Department of Education funds will establish five new PEAK communities beginning with teachers in Topeka, McLouth, and Salina public schools.

