KU Police investigating Saturday morning robbery

Police at the University of Kansas are investigating an early Saturday morning robbery.

A man was walking on Jayhawk Boulevard near the KU Information Booth at Wescoe Hall just after 1:45 a.m., when he was approached by four men who got out of a white car. One man punched him and took his wallet and phone. The men then got into a white Toyota Corolla and drove westbound on Jayhawk Boulevard. The man was injured, but not seriously enough to go to the hospital.

The suspects in this case are a black male wearing red shoes, black pants and a black shirt and three other males that are not otherwise described.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call KU Crime Stoppers at (785) 864-8888.