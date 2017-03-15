KU Professor Explains Importance of Fed Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percent on Wednesday. This move could cost you more money.

“If you’ve got a loan that has an adjustable interest rate, these increases in Federal Reserve interest rates are going to add to your interest bill,” said Bob DeYoung, the Capitol Federal Distinguished Professor in Financial Markets and Institutions in the KU School of Business. “Your payments will go up. If you have a loan that’s about to expire, and you’re going to have to maybe roll that loan over, it would be best if you did that at fixed interest rates.”

The rate that changed is the fundamental rate that sets how much money costs banks.

“It’s the interest rate at which banks borrow money from each other,” said DeYoung. “Sometimes, one bank will have extra money that it doesn’t have anything to do with and there will be another bank that needs a little extra money. There’s something called the Fed funds market. Think about it as the inter-bank loan market.”

The reason the Fed raises interest rates is in an attempt to control inflation. It does this because it believes the economy has gotten better.

“There’s fewer people unemployed, first of all,” said DeYoung. “The economy has actually grown. It has gotten larger every year over the past eight or nine years, ever since the Great Recession.”

Growth has been slow, relatively speaking.

“The most important number to look at here is that real wages, that’s wages after accounting for inflation, they’ve actually been finally, after about a decade, been going up,” said DeYoung. “The past year and a half, real wages have been going up, which indicates that perhaps we’re starting to run out of excess workers. If a company wants to hire somebody new to expand their business there starting to have to pay a little bit higher wages to get them to show up for work.”

The goal of the Federal Reserve going forward is to limit inflation by slowing the growth of the economy so that people can continue to afford goods with the additional money they are making. Nine of the members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted in favor of the increase.