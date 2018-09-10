KU professor says aftermath of Kaepernick ad ‘remains to be seen’

The consequences of Nike’s decision to feature Colin Kaepernick in an ad that began Thursday are still being figured out, according to a University of Kansas marketing professor.

“The findings are sort of mixed regarding the aftermath of this advertisement,” said Jessica Li, associate professor of marketing in the KU School of Business. “There’s some research that has shown that online sales have actually increased by over 30 percent, even though the stocks took a slight dip. I think it remains to be seen ultimately, what will happen.”

Whether you agree with Nike’s decision or not, they have pushed their brand to the forefront of the national conversation again, which may have some value.

“This is especially true for millennials, who are notorious for not sticking to a single brand and not really loving the same brands that older generations have,” said Li. “Now, millennials and the younger generations are talking about Nike, which is a good thing. They tend to support social causes and demand social responsibility from companies. Part of that is the companies and brands taking a stand on these social issues.”

There is some data to back up the bet Nike is making.

“There is a difference, studies have shown, between liberals and conservatives, on whether people think that brands should become involved in social and political issues,” said Li. “In general, liberals tend to agree with that statement. They want brands to become involved moreso than conservatives do. We might expect liberals to react more positively to situations in which brands take kind of a liberal stance.”

Kaepernick had been signed with Nike since 2011, but had not appeared in an ad in over two years prior to this past week, according to People magazine.