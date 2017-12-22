KU professor sees increased cost coming with loss of Net Neutrality

When the Federal Communications Commission repealed the Net Neutrality rules set under President Obama earlier this month, it was designed to allow for less regulation. A University of Kansas professor disputes that rolling back the rules will actually save anyone money.

“If they really think that there are going to be lower prices, I’d really like to believe that would be the case,” said Genelle Belmas, associate professor of journalism. “I really don’t think that’s going to be the case at all.”

Chairman of the FCC and native Kansan Ajit Pai did a video trying to show that there won’t be any substantive changes in access.

“He’s right,” said Belmas. “You can still post selfies. You can still buy gifts. You can still surf the Internet like you always did. You can still get email like you always did, and you can still pay lower prices for less service the way you always did. What he doesn’t say is for those of us who like to use Netflix and who like to stream movies online and who use YouTube a lot, those prices are probably going to go up.”

The criticism of the regulatory rollback is that it allows large companies like Google, Facebook, Verizon, AT&T and Cox to economically choke off potential competitors.

“Those companies that can afford to pay more can price out the startups and the new companies or the organizations who are starting out on the cheap out of the service. Say, for example, Netflix sees that there’s a new startup, maybe in Topeka that is starting to get some traction, but you know, they’re on a dime, they’re on a low budget because they’re a startup and Netflix doesn’t like what they’re seeing, so they can buy enough bandwidth, in a sense, under this new model, to price this little company out.”

The changes won’t be seen immediately, as 18 state attorneys general and others opposed to the changes have said they will sue to stop the change.