KU Receives Alzheimer’s Grant

The National Institutes of Health have awarded the University of Kansas more than $1.1 million to develop a more comprehensive understanding of Alzheimer’s disease progression by evaluating various biomarkers within minority populations, an underrepresented group in Alzheimer’s research.
According to the researchers, while African Americans have two to three times the incidence rates of Alzheimer’s than people of European ancestry, they are underrepresented in past and current Alzheimer’s research studies.
It is estimated that Alzheimer’s and other dementias will kill one in three seniors, and it kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
In addition to the emotional and physical toll it has on patients and their families, it will cost the economy more $300 billion in 2021.