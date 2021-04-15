KU Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grants
The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced $24 million in grants for 225 humanities projects, including two projects in Kansas.
In Kansas, both of the grants went to the University of Kansas.
350,000 dollars will go toward completing the digitization and professional curation of 2,100 texts in the History of Black Writing Novel collection.
The other grant totals 400,000 dollars, and will go toward the reinstallation of the permanent collection at the Spencer Museum of Art.
Nationwide, several projects receiving the N.E.H. grants will help preserve historical and cultural collections, and make them available to the broader public.
Other funding will support the creation of media, exhibitions, and public programs.
Other categories of the grants include education grants for curriculum innovation in the humanities, funding for documenting endangered languages, and dialogues on the experience of war.