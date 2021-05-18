KU Reschedules Graduation
Hundreds of University of Kansas graduates who had their graduation canceled last Sunday because of severe weather will have another chance to attend commencement ceremonies.
Chancellor Douglas Girod has announced that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held this coming Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university called off all three ceremonies last Sunday for the class of 2021 amid worries about lightning.
Girod said he realized many people and their families would not be able to attend the rescheduled ceremonies, but he said the university wanted to provide a ceremony for the class.
It was the second straight year the university had to call off commencement.
The 2020 ceremonies were postponed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The class of 2020 is also scheduled to celebrate its commencement this Sunday.