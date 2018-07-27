KU research continues tackling problem of antibiotic resistance with discovery of differing mechanism that pushes out drugs

Research from a University of Kansas computational biologist could begin to unlock how to solve the problem of antibiotic resistant diseases.

“We think we’re understanding the mechanism of antibiotic resistance a little bit better,” said Joanna Slusky, assistant professor of molecular biosciences and computational biology at KU. “The better we understand it, the better we can fight it.”

The latest discovery is that the resistance mechanism within a cell doesn’t work the way it was originally thought to.

“Those proteins that are pushing the drugs out, those, it turns out, are quite different than all the other proteins that people had previously assumed were similar,” said Slusky. “Knowing that they’re different and knowing how they are different then allows us to say, hey, it may be a slightly different mechanism than we previously understood for how they’re pushing things out. That’s the kind of thing we’re working on, if we know the mechanism then can we disable that mechanism?”

They still need to learn more about its history before they can explore other treatment options.

“How did it evolve and how is it different?” Slusky asked. “That should give us clues then to how it works. If we know how it works, let’s McGyver it. We have all these great drugs. If we could just keep them inside the bacteria, they could do their jobs.”

The evolutionary process the researchers documented promotes the hypothesis that the things that push the drugs out work similar to the iris of the eye that expands and contracts due to the level of light in a person’s environment. If they can figure out what makes these beta barrels expand and contract then they might be able to control when and how they do it, but that is likely a long way down the road.