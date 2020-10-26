KU Research Supports Mask Use
Researchers at the University of Kansas report counties with mask mandates thwarted significant escalation in transmission of COVID-19, and counties operating without a requirement people wear a face covering suffered steady infection rate increases.
The Reflector reports that 80 Kansas counties rejected the order issued in July by Governor Laura Kelly mandating every Kansas resident to wear a mask in public places.
Four Kansas counties declined to enforce Kelly’s mask order.
Twenty-one counties in Kansas maintain a mask mandate, including Sedgwick County, which adopted the rule in September after the virus flared in southcentral Kansas.
Sedgwick was among 11 counties to belatedly come on board with a mask edict.
The KU researchers demonstrated Kansas counties without the mask order experienced a surge in coronavirus infection rates that climbed from about 10 cases per 100,000 in July to nearly 40 cases per 100,000 in October.
The number of cases for counties covered by the mask order plateaued since July at around 20 cases per 100,000.