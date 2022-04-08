KU Researcher Found Guilty

A KU researcher has been convicted of illegally concealing work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas.
Jurors found Feng “Franklin” Tao guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of false statements for not disclosing on conflict of interest forms that he had been named to a Chinese talent program on grant applications.
As part of that program, he traveled to China to set up a laboratory and recruit staff, telling the University of Kansas he was in Germany instead.
But U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson continues to weigh a defense motion to dismiss the case against Tao.
Robinson asked the attorneys to submit their arguments in writing, with the trial to proceed while she weighs the issue.
With Robinson still awaiting written arguments, no sentencing date has been set.
Tao faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the wire fraud counts.