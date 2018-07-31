WIBW News Now!

KU sees increase in student mental health needs

by on July 31, 2018 at 10:52 AM (2 hours ago)

A University of Kansas report shows an increase in demand for student mental health services.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s Student Affairs department has found that counseling and psychological services had a total of 120 visits in May.  That’s up more than 73 percent from May 2017.

Michael Maestas is the director of the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services.  He says a decrease in stigma related to mental health issues and an increase in early recognition have likely contributed to the increase in demand.

An anonymous donation to the university’s endowment has allowed CAPS to hire additional staff and launch a peer educator team in response to the increased need.   Maestas says anxiety and depression are the leading concerns at the university.

