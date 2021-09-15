KU Student Body Pres Says She’s Not Resigning

The University of Kansas’ student body president said she doesn’t regret retweeting a Twitter post that included the phrase “death to america,” and that she doesn’t intend to resign.
Niya McAdoo has been criticized by some groups since she retweeted a post that said “happy friday everybody. death to america.”
Two state education leaders defended McAdoo’s right to express her views, but said said she does not speak for the university or the state’s Board of Regents.
Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement that the university is committed to being a marketplace of ideas, including those some people find offensive.
Cheryl Harrison-Lee, chairwoman of the Kansas Board of Regents, also said McAdoo has a right to express her opinions.
McAdoo told the Lawrence Journal-World that the tweet was in reference to systemic racism and the country’s history of colonialism.