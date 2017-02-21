KU student comes forward to report sexual assault

A female student at the University of Kansas came forward this weekend to report she had been sexually assaulted in an on-campus dorm room.

Public Safety Officer Captain James Anguiano says the report involved an alleged incident that took place on October 27, 2016 in Oliver Hall. The woman reported that sometime between 6 – 11 p.m., an unknown male grabbed her breasts.

The woman told campus police she does not remember too many details from that night.

Anguiano could not comment on why the woman waited so long to report the incident, but there is no statute of limitations for crimes of this nature.

“It’s really the victim’s choice,” Anguiano said. “We could have a victim come forward two years later if they so choose.”

Anguiano confirms the alleged assault happened on the same night two other women reported being assaulted in the same building. A day after those reports were made, 18-year-old Jon Jacob Myers was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Campus police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

“The date and location are the same, but the victim did not have any suspect information,” Anguiano said. “That’s what the investigation is focused on right now.”

Anguiano says the victim, at this time, does not want to file a criminal report, but the Office of Public Safety chose to release the information she gave in the hopes it would help prevent future on-campus sexual assaults.

He asks information about this incident or the identity of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.