      Weather Alert

KU to Require Use of App to Enter Campus Buildings

Aug 14, 2020 @ 6:17am

Getting into a building on the KU campus this fall?

There’s an app for that.

KU will reopen to students, faculty, and staff this fall by requiring them to use a mobile health app to check for symptoms of the COVID-19 virus before allowing them in campus buildings.

Users can use the CVKey app to conduct a self-assessment of their COVID-19 health status at home, and then generate a QR code to access to campus buildings.

By using the app, individuals do not have to disclose personal health information.

The self-assessment and health-related information are strictly confined to the user’s mobile device.

No personal health data is shared or stored outside the mobile device.

The only information the QR code provides is a simple yes or no as to whether a person’s health assessment meets the criteria to enter the building that day.

The app cannot be used for other functions, such as location tracking or contact tracing.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks