KU to Require Use of App to Enter Campus Buildings
Getting into a building on the KU campus this fall?
There’s an app for that.
KU will reopen to students, faculty, and staff this fall by requiring them to use a mobile health app to check for symptoms of the COVID-19 virus before allowing them in campus buildings.
Users can use the CVKey app to conduct a self-assessment of their COVID-19 health status at home, and then generate a QR code to access to campus buildings.
By using the app, individuals do not have to disclose personal health information.
The self-assessment and health-related information are strictly confined to the user’s mobile device.
No personal health data is shared or stored outside the mobile device.
The only information the QR code provides is a simple yes or no as to whether a person’s health assessment meets the criteria to enter the building that day.
The app cannot be used for other functions, such as location tracking or contact tracing.