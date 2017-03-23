KU tournament win means no glass in downtown Lawrence

Throngs of Kansas Jayhawk basketball fans are expected to pack bars in downtown Lawrence to watch Thursday night’s March Madness game between KU and Purdue.

As with any high-stakes Jayhawk game, enthusiastic crowds are business as usual. But if the #3 ranked team in the country pulls out a win over their Sweet Sixteen opponents, a city ordinance means bar staff won’t have to bother washing drink glasses for a while.

The Lawrence Police Department this week started contacting establishments on and around Massachusetts Street regarding a glass bottle prohibition that goes into effect should the Jayhawks reach the Elite Eight.

According to a release, the glass ban exists to help ensure the safety of citizens and police officers during tournament celebrations in the downtown area.

City and law enforcement officials have asked bars and restaurants to serve all beverages in plastic cups on days that KU plays in tournament games. Police say this also applies to non-alcoholic beverages.

The ordinance does not apply to Thursday’s Purdue game and will not be enforced if the team does not advance in the tournament.

If the Jayhawks come out on top against the Purdue Boilermakers, the glass ban will be in place from noon Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. The ordinance will be re-activated from 12 p.m. April 1 to 6 a.m. April 4 if the team reaches the Final Four.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance will receive a misdemeanor fine of $100.

According to Twitter posts from the Lawrence Police Department, carrying open containers in public is still illegal, but will not be strictly enforced.

“Our primary focus is always on safety, so writing open container citations is not priority,” the department tweeted.

Open container laws will only be addressed if they present a safety issue.

“Last point, this only applies after games during large celebrations. You can’t treat Mass St like the Vegas strip during the game,” read another tweet posted Tuesday.

The Lawrence Police Department says more information on the #CelebrateSafely campaign will posted on its Twitter page – @LawrenceKS_PD – as needed.