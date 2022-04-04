      Weather Alert

KU vs UNC Tonight For NCAA Men’s Championship

Apr 4, 2022 @ 6:36am
Jayhawks Bill Self

There are strong connections between North Carolina and Kansas.

The storied programs heading into tonight’s NCAA men’s championship game in New Orleans share stories and ties to some of the giants of the sport.

The connections include late North Carolina Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith being a Kansas alumnus.

Smith played for the Jayhawks under Phog Allen, who had learned the game from basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith.

There is also Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who spent 33 years between the two schools as head coach.

Tar Heels first-year coach Hubert Davis says he still remembers the pain of losing to Williams’ Kansas team in the 1991 Final Four as a guard on that North Carolina squad.

Tip-off is at 8:20 pm.

It will be aired on 580WIBW/FM104.9, and telecast on TBS.

You May Also Like
New Lawrence Police Chief Making Policy Changes
Missing Flamingo Seen Again
State Reaches Agreement With CMS
Man Kills Woman; Child Found Dead After Police Enter Home
Kansas Pandemic Recovery Among Nation's Best
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On