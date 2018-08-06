WIBW News Now!

KU’s Inter-Fraternity Council working on ways to limit hazing, sexual assault and alcohol abuse

by on August 6, 2018 at 2:42 PM (4 hours ago)

University of Kansas fraternities and sororities are working on ways to limit hazing and abuse following an alcohol freeze that didn’t last.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that university officials and members of the university’s Inter-Fraternity Council are working on initiatives to address hazing, sexual assault and alcohol abuse in Greek life.

Efforts include creating a self-reporting hazing amnesty policy, providing university officials with details about pledge periods, creating a guest list for all social events, instituting abuse prevention training and increasing alumni outreach.

The student-led IFC instituted a freeze on alcohol at fraternity sanctioned events that only lasted for four days in March. The board quickly voted to end the freeze amid concerns that it was improperly approved by some board members and violated the group’s constitution.

 

