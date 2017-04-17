WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Clear
Feels Like 74°
Winds East 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear74°
55°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain56°
47°

KU’s Jackson Enters NBA Draft and Hires Agent

by on April 17, 2017 at 2:04 PM (3 hours ago)

Jackson, who released a statement on Monday, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-8 Jackson has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.

Jackson arrived at Kansas after a stellar prep career in Detroit and Napa, California. He says in the statement that after “consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball.”

He added that he was thankful for “all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.