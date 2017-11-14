WIBW News Now!

KU’s Preston to Sit Out of Kentucky Game

November 14, 2017

Kansas freshman forward Billy Preston will miss tonight’s Kentucky game in the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, KU coach Bill Self announced.

 

“On Saturday, Billy was involved in a single-vehicle incident on-campus,” Self said. “There were no injuries but Billy’s car sustained damage. After I learned about the incident, I reported it to our administration. The administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle, we decided to hold him out of tonight’s game and will continue to do that until the review is complete.”

 

“Billy was informed right before our pre-game meal,” Self said. “Needless to say he was disappointed and crushed. He was very excited to make his KU debut. We hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.”