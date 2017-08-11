WIBW News Now!

Kwik Shop employee shot, injured during armed robbery

by on August 11, 2017 at 10:34 AM (17 mins ago)

An employee at a Lawrence convenience store was shot during an early morning armed robbery.

According to a news release, the robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Kwik Shop, located at 3440 W 6th St.

Police say the employee was outside the business when two suspects walked up and attempted to rob him. One of the suspects fired a shot during the confrontation.

The 38-year-old victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male, approximately five-feet, eight-inches tall. He was wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The second suspect was six-feet, two-inches tall and wearing a blue bandana over his face, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police are investigating the incident.

