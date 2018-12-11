Kwik Shop robbed Monday; suspect at large

A Topeka convenience store was robbed just before midnight Monday night.

Police were called at 11:58 p.m. to the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash. The clerk said a man wearing a black hooded zip jacket, black pants, and a black bandana type face mask covering his face brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The man was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was estimated to weigh 180 pounds. He left in an unknown direction and was not located.

The robbery is still being investigated. If you know more, call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.