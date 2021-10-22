La Nina Weather Pattern For Second Straight Winter

Above-average temperatures are favored across the south and most of the eastern U.S. as La Nina conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The 2021 Winter outlook which extends from December 2021 through February 2022, shows wetter than average conditions are anticipated across portions of the northern U.S., primarily in the pacfic northwest, northern rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western Alaska. Kansas is expected to have above normal temperatures throughout most of the winter months.
Precipitation chances do show that a good portion of the eastern corn belt will have above normal chances. It extends from a good portion of Missouri, through eastern Iowa, most of Wisconsin and points eastward through the corn belt. Most of Kansas will have normal precipitation chances. The exception will be the southwest part of the state where below normal precipitation chances are expected. Most of the southern quarter of the U.S. is expected to have below normal precipitation chances.
The seasonal drought outlook from the end of October through the end of January 2022 continues to show the drought in the western U.S. will persist or even worsen in many of the western states. It’s also a concern for Kansas as the southwestern half of the state is expected to see drought conditions developing over the winter months. Areas of northwest, southwest and areas along the Kansas-Oklahoma border, which already have drought conditions can expect it to persist or worsen. Most of central and southern California, Nevada, Utah, along with portions of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakota’s can expect the drought to persist or worsen.
Source: Climate Prediction Center