WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


18°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds SSW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy27°
16°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm56°
29°

Labette Community College basketball team alleges they were targeted with racial slurs during game

by on January 17, 2018 at 12:06 PM

An Arkansas community college will investigate allegations that fans attending basketball games yelled racial slurs toward black players on the opposing team from Kansas.

North Arkansas College President Randy Esters says the school plans to investigate.  He says if the allegations are true, the school will take action to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The college’s men’s and women’s basketball teams played Labette Community College last week in Harrison.  The northern Arkansas city has a history linked to white supremacy, including the decades-old headquarters for the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Parsons Sun newspaper in Kansas reports that video of the game shows North Arkansas fans making crow and monkey noises directed at black Labette players.  The newspaper hasn’t published the video, saying the source wants to remain anonymous.

Esters says officials haven’t seen the video. The teams play each other again Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.