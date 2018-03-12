Labor Market Report: January 2018

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in January. This was unchanged from December and down from 3.9 percent in January 2017.

“Kansas starts the year at a low 3.5% unemployment rate,” said Secretary Lana Gordon. “The state’s employers are looking to hire the 51,000 job seekers.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 200 from December. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 300 from the previous month.

“The number of nonfarm jobs in the state changed little from last month,” said Senior Labor Economist, Tyler Tenbrink. “Four of the five metropolitan areas reported positive job growth from December with Kansas City reporting the largest gain of 800 jobs.”

Since January 2017, Kansas gained 9,100 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 7,500 private sector jobs.