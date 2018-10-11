Lack of Medicaid expansion having negative effect on rates of uninsured, says WalletHub

The national uninsured rate when it comes to health insurance is on an upward trend this year, at 15.5% compared to 12.7% just two years ago, according to a study by the Commonwealth Fund. But how widely do the rates differ from city to city? WalletHub looked at 547 U.S. cities and broke them down even further by age, income level and race. There was quite a range in Kansas.

“Kansas uninsured rate is around 9 percent,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “That’s just looking at adults. That’s relatively high.”

The best individual city in the rankings in Kansas was Overland Park, with Kansas City, Kansas the lowest.

“Right now, when we’re looking at Medicaid versus non-Medicaid expansion states, the states that have not expanded Medicaid have an average uninsured rate of around 11 percent,” said Gonzalez. “Those that have, have a much lower uninsured rate of about 7 percent. A big difference across the board.”

Race also appears to be somewhat of a differentiating factor in the amount of those uninsured.

“When it comes to blacks, their uninsured rate is 13 percent, that ranks almost in the bottom 10 nationwide,” said Gonzalez. “Still below average, though, when it comes to both whites and Hispanics. Seven percent uninsured rate for whites, more like 20 percent for Hispanics, but across the country, that’s still actually middle of the pack.”

As you might expect, lower income people are more uninsured. Fifteen percent of low-income Kansans are uninsured. Among those with high incomes, only 4 percent do not have health insurance.