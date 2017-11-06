Lady Bears Overwhelm Ichabods in Exhibition Action

Washburn women’s basketball had its hands full Monday evening as it faced Division I powerhouse, Baylor in a 117-33 exhibition loss at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Lady Bears’ No. 3 AP Preseason ranking is the highest ranking Division I opponent Washburn has ever faced in preseason action.

Baylor applied pressure early which proved problematic for the young Washburn lineup during the first half as the team committed 24 turnovers, which the Lady Bears transitioned in 28 points.

Washburn’s first points of the evening came at the 9:19 mark of the first quarter giving the Ichabods their only lead of the contest at 3-2. The advantage however quickly evaporated as Baylor registered the next nine points giving it an 11-3 lead. McAfee hit a layup making it 11-5 with 6:54 left in the period before Baylor eventually opened a double-figure lead as it knocked down 15-of-20 from the field during the opening quarter.

The best offensive quarter for the Ichabods came in the second as they scored 10 points and shot 30 percent from the field. Washburn’s defense meanwhile held Baylor to 26 points and 9-for-18 shooting as it headed into the break with a 62-18 advantage.

In the third, Baylor completed 14-of-20 from the field while holding the Ichabods to 3-of-13 as it scored Washburn, 37-6. McAfee added to her total with a layup to finish the night with an Ichabod best 14 points. Newcomers Hunter Bentley and Taylor Blue also found the bottom of the net during the third quarter of action.

Olivia Montague tallied five Washburn’s fourth quarter points as it was outscored 18-9.

Baylor dominated every facet of contest including points in the paint, 80-10, points of turnovers, 45-6, and second-chance points, 32-6.

Collectively, Washburn completed 12-of-48 from the field while converting 6-of-25 from three-point distance. The Ichabods lost the rebounding battle, 47-21 and finished with 39 turnovers.

Denesia Smith pulled down a team-best four rebounds while Hunter Bentley and Reagan Phelan followed with three boards each. Axelle Bernard dished out a team-high three assists.

Washburn opens the regular season on Friday when it faces Minnesota State-Mankato in the Central Region Challenge with action slated to tip-off at 6:45 pm from the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.