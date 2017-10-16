WIBW News Now!

Lake Shawnee, Ward Creek to be stocked with trout

by on October 16, 2017 at 2:09 PM (1 hour ago)

State and county wildlife officials are gearing up for trout season.

Lake Shawnee will be stocked later this month with nearly 7,000 pounds of trout. The trout will be released into the lake at the main boat ramp on Saturday, Oct. 28.

After the stocking, the lake will be closed until 6 a.m. on Nov. 4 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mike McClaughlin says Ward-Martin Creek, an urban steam at Auburndale Park, will be stocked several times over the coming months. Officials will release more than 100 pounds of live trout into the creek on six separate occasions between Nov. 1 and March 1.

Auburndale Park is located just east of MacVicar and I-70.

The stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program. Funds from CFAP offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee including the stocking of the lake with trout in October and February of each year.

Trout season runs through April 15. A trout permit, which costs $14.50, is required for all anglers fishing for trout.

