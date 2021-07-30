      Weather Alert

Lake Sherwood Update: Water is Okay

Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:38pm

Press release

In response to the raw sewage release into Lake Sherwood on July 27th, The City of Topeka’s Water Pollution Control Division has been collecting samples of the lake water at various points in the southeast cove.

Pending satisfactory results of the tests on these samples, residents and pets were advised to avoid contact with the cove until further notice.

As of this afternoon, the results of testing have shown that water in the cove has returned to pre-release conditions.

Therefore, it is now safe to use the cove at Lake Sherwood per usual recreation.

