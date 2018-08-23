Lamero Dunstan pleads guilty to June 2017 murder of Justice Mitchell

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced a plea today in the case of State of Kansas v. Lamero Dunstan, in connection with the June 26, 2017 shooting death of Justice Mitchell.

On June 26, 2017, law enforcement responded to 3001 SW 10th (Church’s Chicken) at approximately 12:27 a.m. where they located Mitchell suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Yesterday, Lamero Dunstan entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery among other chargers. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the State, both parties will recommend a total prison sentence of 330 months at the time of sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for September 25th at 4:00pm.