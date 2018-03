The Landing Grill and Bar Road to a Championship Thursday Recap/Semifinal Preview

Day Two of the State Basketball Tournaments across the state has come to a close.

Semifinals are set and we have some fantastic match-ups for State Championship berths.

Brackets for all eight sites boys and girls are below:

Our 580 WIBW/FM News 104.9 Road to a Championship broadcast schedule.

2:00-2:30 580 Sports talk

2:30-3:00 State Tournament Preview show

Game 1:

3:00 Class 6A Girls: 5 seed Washburn Rural vs 1 seed Olathe East

Game 2:

4:45 Class 6A Boys: 3 seed Topeka High vs 2 seed Lawrence Free State

Big 12 Tournament:

6:00-8:00 p.m KU vs K-State

10:00-11:00 p.m Kansas High School State Basketball Wrap Up Show

