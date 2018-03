Landing Grill and Bar Road to a Championship Title Game Results

The 2017-2018 season has come to a close as we have 16 state champions crowned.

For scores for games head to wibwnewsnow.com/scores

Local team finishes:

Class 4A D-2 Boys: Hayden wins state title over Holcomb 65-57

Class 6A Girls: Washburn Rural finishes third with a 47-39 win over Wichita South

Class 6A Boys: Topeka High finishes third with a 71-70 win over Derby

Class 3A Girls: Royal Valley finishes runner-up as they lost to Garden Plain 49-39.

State Champs:

Boys:

Class 6A: Blue Valley Northwest Huskies

Class 5A: Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Class 4A-D1: Bishop Miege Stags

Class 4A-D2: Hayden Wildcats

Class 3A: Halstead Dragons

Class 2A: Central Plains Oilers

Class 1A-D1: South Gray Rebels

Class 1A-D2: Northern Valley Huskies

Girls State Champs

Class 6A: Derby Lady Panthers

Class 5A: St. Thomas Aquinas Lady Saints

Class 4A-D1: McPherson Lady Bullpups

Class 4A-D2: Baldwin Lady Bulldogs

Class 3A: Garden Plain Lady Owls

Class 2A: Central Plains Lady Oilers

Class 1A-D1 Hanover Lady Wildcats

Class 1A-D2: Quinter Lady Bulldogs

Boys Brackets:

Class 6A



Class 5A



Class 4A-D1



Class 4A-D2



Class 3A



Class 2A



Class 1A-D1



Class 1A-D2

Girls Brackets:

Class 6A



Class 5A



Class 4A-D1

Class 4A-D2



Class 3A



Class 2A



Class 1A-D1



Class 1A-D2