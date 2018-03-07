The Landing Grill and Bar Road to a Championship Wednesday Scores/Brackets Thursday Schedule

Day one is in the books for the state tournaments across the state of Kansas.
A few upsets happened, an eight seed took care of a one seed, a seven seed earned a win as well.
For all scores and live updated scoring go to wibwnewsnow.com/scores.
Day two quarterfinal action on 580 WIBW/FM News 104.9
2:00-4:30 580 Sports Talk and HS State Tournament Updates
4:30: Class 6A Boys: 3 seed Topeka High vs 6 seed Olathe East
Class 4A D2 Boys: 3 seed Marysville vs 6 seed Hayden (updates)
6:15-8:15 580 Sports Talk and HS State tournament Updates
8:15: Class 2A Boys: 4 seed Burlingame vs 5 seed Salina Sacred Heart
10:00-11:00 Kansas High School Scoreboard Wrap up Show
Below are the scores and brackets for all of the Day 1 brackets for Class 6A, 4A, 2A Girls and Class 5A, 3A, 1A Boys:
