The Landing Grill and Bar Road to a Championship Wednesday Scores/Brackets Thursday Schedule

by on March 7, 2018 at 10:02 PM

Day one is in the books for the state tournaments across the state of Kansas. 

A few upsets happened, an eight seed took care of a one seed, a seven seed earned a win as well. 

For all scores and live updated scoring go to wibwnewsnow.com/scores. 

Day two quarterfinal action on 580 WIBW/FM News 104.9 

2:00-4:30 580 Sports Talk and HS State Tournament Updates

4:30: Class 6A Boys: 3 seed Topeka High vs 6 seed Olathe East
               Class 4A D2 Boys: 3 seed Marysville vs 6 seed Hayden (updates)

6:15-8:15 580 Sports Talk and HS State tournament Updates

8:15: Class 2A Boys: 4 seed Burlingame vs 5 seed Salina Sacred Heart

10:00-11:00 Kansas High School Scoreboard Wrap up Show

 

Below are the scores and brackets for all of the Day 1 brackets for Class 6A, 4A, 2A Girls and Class 5A, 3A, 1A Boys: 

Class 6A Girls

Class 5A Boys

Class 4AD1 Girls

Class 4AD2 Girls

Class 3A Boys

Class 2A Girls

 

Class 1AD1 Boys

Class 1AD2 Boys 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.