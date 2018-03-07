The Landing Grill and Bar Road to a Championship Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Schedule

The 2018 Kansas state basketball tournament is upon us.

This will be the final year of eights sites for state championships for basketball.

In 2018-2019 there will be just six sites.

The schedule for games is as such:

Wednesday’s quarterfinals are 6A Girls, 4A D1 and D2 Girls, 2A Girls and 5A boys, 3A Boys and 1A D1 and D2 Boys

Thursday’s quartefinals will be 6A Boys, 4A D1 and D2 Boys, 2A Boys and 5A Girls, 3A Girls and 1A D1 and D2 Girls

To get all score updates form all eight sites go to wibwnewsnow.com/scores

Wednesday’s on air schedule:

2:00 pm -4:30 pm: 580 Sports Talk with High School State Basketball score updates:

4:45 pm: Class 6A Girls 5 seed Washburn Rural Girls vs 4 seed Manhattan

Class 4AD2 Girls 6 seed Hayden girls vs 3 seed Andale 4:45 (updates)

6:30 pm: Class 5A Boys: 7 seed Seaman boys vs 2 seed Pittsburg

8:15 pm: Class 3A Boys: 6 seed Perry vs 3 seed Cheney

10:00 pm: Kansas High School Scoreboard Wrap-Up Show with Nick Gosnell