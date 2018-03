The Landing Grill and Bar’s Road to a Championship Semifinal Recap State Saturday Schedule

State Championship Saturday is here:

16 State Champs will be crowned by the end of the day in the eight respected classes.

For all the scores from all eight sites updated throughout the day go to wibwnewsnow.com/scores

580 WIBW/FM News 104.9 Broadcast Schedule for Saturday:

11:30-12:00 State Basketball preview show:

Noon: (Girls 3rd place game) Class 6A: 5 seed Washburn Rural vs 2 seed Wichita South

2:00: (Boys 3rd place game) Class 6A: 3 seed Topeka High vs 4 seed Derby

4:00: (Girls Title game) Class 3A: 1 seed Garden Plain vs 7 seed Royal Valley

6:15: (Boys Title game) Class 4A-D2: 1 seed Holcomb vs 6 seed Topeka Hayden

8:00: State Tournament Wrap Up Show

Title Games:

6A Boys: 1 seed Blue Valley Northwest vs 2 seed Lawrence Free State

6A Girls: 1 seed Olathe East vs 3 seed Derby

5A Boys: 4 seed Bishop Carroll vs 6 seed Salina Central

5A Girls: 4 seed Bishop Carroll vs 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas

4AD1 Boys: 1 seed McPherson vs 2 seed Bishop Miege

4A D1 Girls: 4 seed Bishop Miege vs 3 seed McPherson

4A D2 Boys: 1 seed Holcomb vs 6 seed Topeka Hayden

4A D2 Girls: 1 seed Baldwin vs 3 seed Andale

3A Boys: 5 seed Halstead vs 2 seed Phillipsburg

3A Girls: 1 seed Garden Plain vs 7 seed Royal Valley

2A Boys: 1 seed Central Plains vs 3 seed Pittsburg Colgan

2A Girls: 1 seed Central Plains vs 6 seed Valley Heights

1A D1 Boys: 1 seed South Gray vs 3 seed Hanover

1A D1 Girls: 4 seed Hanover vs 2 seed St. Paul

1A D2 Boys: 1 seed Northern Valley vs 2 seed Elyria Christian

1A D2 Girls: 4 seed Quinter vs 3 seed Hartford

Updated Brackets:

Class 6A Boys

Class 5A Boys

Class 4A-D1 Boys

Class 4A-D2 Boys

Class 3A Boys

Class 2A Boys

Class 1A-D1 Boys

Class 1A-D2 Boys

Girls Brackets:

Class 6A Girls

Class 5A Girls

Class 4AD-1 Girls

Class 4AD-2 Girls

Class 3A Girls

Class 2A Girls

Class 1A-D1 Girls

Class 1A-D2 Girls