Lansing Prison Coronavirus Inmate Infections Top 550; Almost 90 Staff
The number of inmates infected with the coronavirus at Kansas’ largest prison has grown to more than 550 amid widespread testing at the facility, with most showing no symptoms.
The Kansas Department of Corrections plans to finish testing all the more than 1,700 inmates at the state’s largest prison in Lansing this week.
Leavenworth County, where the prison is located, reported a 13.8% increase in positive cases Monday.
Most are tied to the prison, where 551 inmates and 88 staff members are infected.
Sarah LaFrenz, president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, which represents Lansing workers, said staff also are anxious for widespread testing.
She said guards are currently being told they can go to work while not outwardly sick.
Governor Laura Kelly has been facing pressure and a lawsuit demanding that she free some inmates to allow for better social distancing.
To deal with the risk of infections, movement within the state’s prisons is restricted, and in-person visitors aren’t permitted.