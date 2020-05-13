Lansing Prison Guard Succumbs to COVID-19
The coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people at the largest prison in Kansas has claimed the life of an employee — the first staff member at the facility to be killed by the virus.
Three inmates from the Lansing Correctional Facility already had died of the virus before the employee succumbed Monday, department spokeswoman Rebecca Witte said.
She provided no details, but relatives identified the man as 61-year-old George “Bernie” Robare, a former Marine and longtime Corrections Department guard.
His wife, Susan Robare, said she worried that he wouldn’t be able to fight off the virus when he tested positive last month because he had survived leukemia and a disease that caused him to have his esophagus removed, The Kansas City Star reports.
Everyone at Lansing is being tested.
So far, 88 staff members and 728 inmates have tested positive.
Of the inmates who have the virus, nearly 92% of them had no symptoms.
The infected have been separated from those who have not tested positive.
The prison houses about 1,700 inmates.