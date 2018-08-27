LaPolice running as Democrat says platform is same as when he ran in Republican primary in 2014

Alan LaPolice, who is running for Congress as a Democrat this fall against Republican incumbent Roger Marshall, said there isn’t any difference in the campaign he is running this time from the ones he ran in 2014’s Republican primary against Tim Huelskamp and in 2016 as an Independent in the fall election.

“The platform I ran on in 2014 was identical to the platform I’m running on today,” said LaPolice. “I had this notion in 2016 that I could change up the system, because I think that the greatest that we as a nation face is the divide, this idea that the Republicans and the Democrats want so much different stuff that they have to be fighting all the time.”

LaPolice believes leverage in Congress works differently than it used to.

“The way to get things done in Washington, it used to be, you’d get committee assignments,” said LaPolice. “You’d be in a certain committee and you’d bring legislation to the floor, then you would hope that your party or your bipartisan committee could get that legislation passed. Today, because of the way politics are played, it’s not done that way. It’s done in these caucuses, in these little special interest caucuses.”

Tim Huelskamp was in the Tea Party caucus and the Freedom Caucus during his tenure. LaPolice’s idea is that he would create some sort of common sense caucus that would have enough clout to shape the agenda. As for Marshall, LaPolice criticizes him for being too partisan.

“He got elected in 2016 on this notion that he was going to reach across the aisle, down the aisle, up into the aisle and be bipartisan, because that’s what the American people wanted. That’s what the Kansas voters needed,” said LaPolice. “He has yet to do a single thing that’s bipartisan. In fact, his entire election cycle this year is just him saying, I need to make sure that only Republicans get elected.”

LaPolice cited Marshall’s endorsement of Steve Watkins in the 2nd District race and a fundraiser in Wichita with John Boehner

in saying that Marshall is spending his time outside of his own district and not engaging LaPolice. LaPolice wants to debate

Marshall, but so far, none of those have been scheduled.

The full interview with Alan LaPolice is below.